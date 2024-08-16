Number of potentially lethal meth candies unknowingly shared by New Zealand food bank reaches 65

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police in New Zealand have accounted for 41 chunks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers — each a potentially lethal amount of the drug — that were unknowingly distributed by an Auckland food bank. Police say they are in the process of collecting two dozen more of the contaminated sweets from members of the public, bringing the total number of candies accidentally shared in food parcels to at least 65. They say it is not known how many more are still circulating, No one has been seriously harmed.

