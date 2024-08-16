Pakistani health ministry confirms a case of the new variant of mpox, the 1st in Asia

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s health ministry says it has identified the first case of a new mpox variant that might be more easily transmitted, days after the World Health Organization declared the spread of mpox a global health emergency. The case, in a man who had recently returned from a Middle Eastern country, is only the second confirmed case of the new variant outside of Africa. The first case was reported on Thursday by authorities in Sweden. The ministry in a statement on Friday said the ministry has directed officials at border crossing points and airports to ensure strict surveillance and collect samples for medical tests if they see symptoms of the disease in any passenger returning from abroad.

