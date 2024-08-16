‘Shoot me up with a big one’: A timeline of the last days of Matthew Perry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The arrest of five people in the overdose death of Matthew Perry has revealed key details about the final days of the “Friends” star, most of them spent in the throes of an addiction to the surgical anesthetic ketamine. According to court documents, about a month before his death Perry met with a doctor who began providing him with an illegal supply of ketamine. As the weeks passed Perry’s assistant bought increasing amounts for the actor from the doctor and later a street dealer. On Oct. 28, after telling his assistant to shoot him up with a “big one,” Perry died from an overdose at age 54.

