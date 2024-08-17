Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he’s filmed driving machine-gun mounted Cybertruck

Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov has invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia after being filmed behind the wheel of one of the company’s Cybertrucks mounted with a machine gun. In a clip posted on Kadyrov’s Telegram channel, the self-styled strongman was seen taking the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck for a leisurely drive before standing astride the machine gun mounted in the truck bed, draped with belts of ammunition. In a gushing post, Kadyrov, whose republic of Chechnya is part of the Russian Federation, described the vehicle as “undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world.” He says he will donate the vehicle to Russian forces fighting in the invasion of Ukraine.

