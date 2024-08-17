Fire breaks out at London’s Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne

LONDON (AP) — A fire has broken out at Somerset House, a large arts venue on the River Thames in central London. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof Saturday afternoon as firefighters on tall ladders showered it with water. The London Fire Brigade says the cause is not yet known. Somerset House says all staff and the public were safe and the site has been closed. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event. The neoclassical building, which is nearly 250 years old, houses the Courtauld Gallery that features works by Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne.

