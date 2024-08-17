Harris to meet with Teamsters, but union president isn’t invited to speak at Democratic convention

DETROIT (AP) — Teamsters union members will host Vice President Kamala Harris for a roundtable discussion in the near future. But the union’s president, Sean O’Brien, has yet to get an invitation to speak at next week’s Democratic National Convention. Kara Deniz, a spokeswoman for the 1.3 million member union, told the Associated Press in an email Friday that the Teamsters are working with the Harris campaign on dates for the roundtable. But she says O’Brien has not received a reply to his request to speak at the Democratic convention. O’Brien angered some Democrats by speaking at the GOP convention last month.

