Immigrants prepare for new Biden protections with excitement and concern

MIAMI (AP) — A new Biden administration program will allow some spouses of U.S. citizens living in the U.S. illegally to gain legal status without leaving the country. As many as 500,000 people in the country without permanent legal status who are married to U.S. citizens may qualify under the program launching Monday. News of the program set off a flurry of activity nationwide as couples checked if they were eligible. Immigrant groups are trying to help people understand the policy and battle misinformation. But the excitement has been tempered with concern over whether the program will face legal challenges and what happens if Donald Trump becomes president. He’s pledged to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.