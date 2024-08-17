Russian missile sparks blaze in Ukraine as Kyiv’s troops push into Russia’s Kursk region

Russia is keeping up its assault on Ukraine even as Ukrainian forces push into Russia’s Kursk border region. A Russian missile sparked a blaze in the city of Sumy on Saturday that injured two people and also damaged cars and nearby buildings, said Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. It said that the hit had involved an Iskander-K cruise missile and an aerial bomb. Fighting continues in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine. Russian military bloggers said Saturday that Ukraine had destroyed a bridge, impeding the supply route to Russian units.

