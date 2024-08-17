Shooting kills 2 and wounds 2 in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say a shooting left two people dead and two others injured. The Oakland Police Department says in a statement that officers were called to the 1600 block of 83rd Ave. in a residential part of East Oakland just after 9 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find four victims with gunshot wounds. Officers say several people were engaged in a verbal altercation that became deadly when one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds. The individual fled the scene in a vehicle. Oakland is a city of 400,000 that has struggled with crime and public safety.

