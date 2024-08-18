Can AI truly replicate the screams of a man on fire? Video game performers want their work protected

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video game performers say the physical strain and hours put into motion capture and voice work make it worth protecting against artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA’s video game workers are now on strike. They argue that all performers — from stunt workers to voice acting stars — should be protected equally from the use of unregulated AI. Video game performers say they fear that AI could reduce or eliminate job opportunities because the technology could be used to replicate one performance into a number of other movements without their consent. The game studios negotiating with the union say they have worked hard to deliver proposals with reasonable terms that protect the rights of performers while ensuring they can continue to use the most advanced technology to create games.

