Experts say famine is looming in 4 Yemeni districts as hunger surges among children

CAIRO (AP) — International experts have warned that famine is looming in four Yemeni districts after instances of hunger have rapidly surged among children in areas controlled by the internationally recognized government. All 117 districts in government-controlled areas are expected to suffer from “serious” levels of acute malnutrition. Among them, the four districts are projected to slip into famine between July and October, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. The poorest Arab nation plunged into civil war in 2014, when Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The report didn’t address hunger conditions in the Houthi-controlled area apparently because of a lack of access.

