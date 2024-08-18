Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his own life

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a reported domestic dispute in what police say was an ambush on officers by a suspect who took his own life. Major Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and immediately were fired upon from a home in Hiram, Georgia. Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge says Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, died at a hospital from a gunshot wound. Police say the male suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman who was involved in the dispute was shot and listed in stable condition at an Atlanta-area hospital.

