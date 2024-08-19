Haitian police tear-gas peaceful protesters as they demand help in stopping gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti’s capital tear-gassed hundreds of peaceful protesters in the capital, Port-au-Prince, as they called on law enforcement to help them stop the gangs that have violently seized control of their neighborhoods. Protesters burned tires to express their anger over the police action and their frustration as recent moves to quell rampant gang violence have largely been unsuccessful. Protesters like 24-year-old Marclin Jean-Pierre said he took to the streets to express his anger towards the government, “who isn’t listening.” Local media reported that the attacks were carried out by a coalition of gangs led by Kempes Sanon, a convicted kidnapper who escaped from prison in 2021, and notorious gang leader Jimmy Cherizier.

