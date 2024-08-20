Arizona judge to announce winner of Democratic primary recount for US House race
Associated Press/Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — The winner of a Democratic primary election that triggered a recount for an open congressional seat in Arizona will be announced by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill will announce the results of the primary race in a courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday. Ex-Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari held a 42-vote lead over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán in the race. The close margin triggered an automatic recount under Arizona law. Whoever wins will face Republican Jeff Zink in the November general election for an open seat in a Democratic-leaning district that covers parts of Phoenix. Republicans currently hold a majority of the state’s nine U.S. House districts.