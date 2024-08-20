Disney drops bid to have allergy-death lawsuit tossed because plaintiff signed up for Disney+
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is no longer asking a Florida court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit on the grounds that the victim’s family had signed up for its streaming service Disney+. The company on Tuesday officially filed notice in Orange County court that it is dropping the claim, which was widely ridiculed. The chair of Disney’s theme park division said Monday the company would be waiving its arbitration rights. Disney had argued that Jeffrey Piccolo had agreed to settle any lawsuits out of court when he signed up for Disney+. Piccolo’s wife suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in Disney Springs last October.