GOP-led challenge to voting by mail rejected by New York’s top court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York law that allows registered voters to cast a ballot by mail was upheld by the state’s highest court, which rejected a Republican challenge to the legislation. The state Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday affirmed lower courts in finding that the voting expansion law approved by the Legislature last year did not violate the state constitution. The lawsuit was part of a widespread GOP effort to tighten voting rules after the 2020 election and was led by Rep. Elise Stefanik.

