Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police officials in Kenya say a suspect who confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya’s capital has escaped from police custody. Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, was being detained at a police station after the court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him. Mohamed Amin, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, told the AP it was “unfortunate” that Khalusha had escaped along with 12 other inmates after they cut through wire mesh in the cells and scaled the perimeter wall early Tuesday. Amin described Khalusha as a “high-value suspect” and said police are investigating and will take action.

