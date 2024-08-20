13 protesters arrested during first day of Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say they arrested 13 people and have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police during the first day of the Democratic National Convention. More protests are planned for Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago. The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands on Monday calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke away from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference Tuesday that 13 protesters were arrested Monday.