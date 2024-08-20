Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

Athletic programs at historically Black colleges and universities are facing another wrinkle. Few of them have NIL collectives to arrange endorsement deals with athletes, though the area has seen some growth in the past couple years. Now all schools are facing the prospect of being able to pay athletes directly via revenue sharing, perhaps as early as 2025. That is a daunting possibility for schools with modest resources, including HBCUs. Coaches and players say the HBCU appeal goes far beyond available money.

