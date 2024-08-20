Same-sex couples and LGBTQ+ activists rally in Nepal’s capital during the annual pride parade

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of LGBTQ+ people and their supporters have rallied in Nepal’s capital during the annual pride parade, the first one since gay couples were able to register same-sex marriages officially in the Himalayan nation. The annual event brings together the sexual minority community and their supporters in Kathmandu during the festival. Tuesday’s rally was participated by a government minister, diplomats and officials, which began at the city’s tourist hub and went around its main streets. After years of struggle, gay couples were able to register same-sex marriages for the first time in Nov 2023, following a Supreme Court order.

