Trial date set for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland. Roske, of Simi Valley, California, was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in June of 2022. Federal authorities said he was armed with a gun and a knife, carried zip ties and was dressed in black. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on June 9.

