Witness recalls man struggling to breathe before dying at guards’ hands in Michigan mall
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A witness says a man who died at a Detroit-area mall during a struggle with security guards repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Hoy Monk II testified Tuesday, the second day of trial for three guards charged with involuntary manslaughter. McKenzie Cochran died in 2014. Monk says guards didn’t let up on Cochran, even when he said he couldn’t breathe. Cochran had refused to leave Northland Center after tension with a jewelry store owner. Lawyers for the guards say he was a risk to the public.