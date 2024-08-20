Woman who faced eviction over 3 emotional support parrots wins $165,000 in federal case

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who faced eviction from her Manhattan apartment over her three emotional support parrots will be paid $165,000 in damages plus $585,000 for her apartment under a consent decree announced by federal prosecutors. The consent decree announced Monday resolves a dispute between Meril Lesser and the board of the Rutherford, a 175-unit cooperative apartment building where Lesser lived with her parrots Layla, Ginger and Curtis. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the consent decree represents the largest recovery the federal government has ever obtained in a case involving a support animal. An attorney for the co-op board said his client was pleased to resolve the case.

