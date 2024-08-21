Company that sent AI calls mimicking Joe Biden to New Hampshire voters agrees to pay $1 million fine

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A company that sent deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice has agreed to pay a $1 million fine, federal regulators said. Lingo Telecom, the voice service provider that transmitted the robocalls, agreed to the settlement to resolve enforcement action taken by the Federal Communications Commission. Meanwhile Steven Kramer, a political consultant who orchestrated the calls, still faces a proposed $6 million FCC fine and state criminal charges. The phone messages were sent to thousands of New Hampshire voters. They featured a voice similar to Biden’s falsely suggesting that voting in the state’s presidential primary would preclude them from casting ballots in November.

