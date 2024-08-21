Indonesia searches for ways to balance domestic industries with surging Chinese imports

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A flood of Chinese products into Indonesia has hit local manufacturers hard, prompting the government to look for ways to placate domestic producers while avoiding angering the country’s biggest trading partner. Garment makers, both home-based piece work producers and factories, have appealed for help as they lose market share to low-cost apparel and textiles from China. A surge of products bought online has added to the problem. Indonesia’s minister of trade announced in July that the government will impose 200% tariffs on Chinese-made clothing and some other products. But that could trigger retaliation from China. The government has set up a task force to monitor and handle import-related problems.

