Key mediator Egypt expresses skepticism of Gaza cease-fire proposal as more details emerge

CAIRO (AP) — Key mediator Egypt is expressing skepticism as more details emerge of the proposal meant to bridge gaps in cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas. It comes a day before negotiations are expected to resume in Cairo. The challenges around the so-called bridging proposal appear to undermine the optimism for an imminent agreement that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken carried into his latest Mideast visit this week. Diplomatic efforts had redoubled amid fears of a wider regional war after the recent targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, both blamed on Israel, and threats of retaliation.

