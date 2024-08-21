“That’s my dad!”: Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his father as he accepts Democratic VP nomination

Gus Walz sat in the front row for the biggest moment of his father’s life, and his pride exploded out of him. “That’s my dad!” the 17-year-old yelled. He stood, tears streaming down his face, and pointed to his father, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, who was accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president in a speech to thousands of people in a packed arena and millions more watching at home. The teen’s exuberance captured hearts and went viral, becoming perhaps the defining image of his father’s address and further humanizing a running mate picked in no small part for his everyman appeal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.