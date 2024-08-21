Tropical depression dumps heavy rain in southern South Korea and Seoul area

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A tropical depression is dumping heavy rain in southern South Korea and the populous Seoul region after weakening from a tropical storm. Some southern areas recorded up to 6 inches of rain and parts of the capital region had more than 4 inches Wednesday. The depression that was once Tropical Storm Jongdari made landfall Wednesday and South Korea’s weather agency said the system was expected to dissipate soon. Weather conditions in the afternoon weren’t strong enough to deter people from walking on the streets. Only minor damage has been reported.

