Final night of pro-Palestinian protests at DNC kicks off with festive, family-friendly tone

CHICAGO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protests during the final night of the Democratic National Convention began much like they had earlier this week — largely peaceful with a family-friendly atmosphere. The crowd of thousands slowly snaked through residential areas surrounding the United Center. Some wore red T-shirts that said “Not In Our Name” while others held signs that said “End U.S. Aid to Israel.” At Union Park ahead of the march, the grassy field teemed with Palestinian flags, and a speaker system played Palestinian dance songs. The gathering was organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, a group of over 200 organizations.

