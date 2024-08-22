Head-on collision of 2 vehicles in New Zealand kills 3 South Korean skiers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three South Korean skiers were killed and two people were seriously injured after their vehicles collided head-on in New Zealand. Local police said the van and a four-wheel-drive vehicle were traveling in opposite directions before crashing at a highway intersection near a rural town on South Island. Three passengers in the van were killed. Another person in the van and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries. An official from South Korea’s Sport and Olympic Committee said the three victims who died were South Korean ski athletes who were visiting New Zealand for training.

