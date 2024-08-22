Pakistani man to remain in officers’ custody over misinformation that sparked rioting in the U.K

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say a court has allowed investigators to question a man in their custody for four more days about his role in spreading misinformation that sparked widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month. The court’s decision came a day after authorities charged the suspect Farhan Asif, 32, with cyber terrorism following his arrest from his home in the eastern city of Lahore. Asif was produced before the court in the city amid tight security on Thursday. He is accused of spreading misinformation from YouTube and Facebook about the British teenage suspect in a stabbing attack that killed three girls and injured 10 other people on July 29 in Northwest England.

