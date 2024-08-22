Serbia police search for migrants after their boat overturns while crossing river to Bosnia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police were searching for migrants who fell into the Drina river after a boat overturned while carrying them across the border to Bosnia. Police received a call around 5 a.m. on Thursday from their counterparts in Bosnia and a citizen who reported the accident. Serbia’s interior minister says that 18 migrants, including three children, managed to cross to Bosnia. They said total of 25 people were in the boat when in overturned. Migrants using the so-called Balkan land route in their efforts to reach Western Europe, come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia before moving on to Hungary, Croatia or Bosnia.

