‘The answer is no’: Pro-Palestinian delegates say their request for a speaker at DNC was shut down

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of a Democratic protest-vote movement pushing back on the handling of the Israel-Hamas war say their request to have a Palestinian American speak at the Democratic National Convention has been rejected. The leaders say they had been talking with top Democratic officials for weeks before receiving a call Wednesday night that it wouldn’t happen. Some elected Democratic officials have supported the movement’s call for a speaker on the last day of the convention. This divide in the party stands out from a convention that has mostly united around Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

