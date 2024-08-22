The Taliban publish vice laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces in public

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say it’s mandatory for Afghan women to conceal their voices and bare faces in public. That’s according to newly published laws covering aspects of everyday life from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue. The Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has approved the laws, a ministry spokesman said Wednesday. The laws are set out in a 114-page document seen by The Associated Press and mark the first formal declaration of vice and virtue laws in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. They empower the ministry to be at the frontline of enforcing decrees and regulating personal conduct.

