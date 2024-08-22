Trump is visiting the border to highlight immigration as Democrats accuse him of sabotaging progress
Associated Press
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump is traveling to the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border to campaign on immigration, his signature issue since he launched his first successful presidential bid nine years ago. Thursday’s visit is the fourth in a series of events held in battleground states this week to try to draw the focus away from Democrats’ celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago. He plans to meet with people whose relatives were attacked or slain by immigrants who arrived in the country illegally. Democrats have accused Trump of sabotaging a bipartisan border bill earlier this year for his own self-interest.