Worker dies after an excavator is buried under rocks at a Massachusetts quarry

STERLING, Mass. (AP) — A worker was killed after a portion of a rock ledge collapsed onto an excavator with the worker inside, burying it under rocks and boulders at a quarry site in Massachusetts. Firefighters and other rescue agencies responded to the collapse Thursday morning. Fire officials in the town of Sterling say crews used camera equipment to assess the scene of the collapse and found no signs of life. The worker was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m. The worker’s identity was not immediately released. The company that operates the quarry site said it closed all locations through the weekend.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.