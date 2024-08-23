Woman plunges into 8-meter deep hole after pavement sinks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say a woman has plunged into an 8-meter (26 feet) deep sinkhole in the Kuala Lumpur city center after the pavement she was on caved in, burying her alive. Local police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said that based on eyewitness accounts, the woman was walking along the pavement when the earth suddenly collapsed beneath her early Friday. The Malaysian capital’s fire and rescue department said the woman was believed to be an Indian national. But Sulizmie said he couldn’t confirm her identity as investigations are ongoing. Rescuers have barricaded part of the area and used a crane to clear the debris in the hole, but there was no sign of the victim yet.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.