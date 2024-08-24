Crowd on hand for unveiling of John Lewis statue at spot where Confederate monument once stood

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis has been unveiled at a city park in Georgia. A crowd was on hand Saturday to witness the unveiling of the large bronze statue, which stands in the same spot at Decatur’s historic square as a contentious Confederate monument that was removed four years ago. Lewis was known for his role at the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement and was a Democratic congressman from Georgia. The Confederate monument had become a flashpoint for protests over racial injustice and police brutality following George Floyd’s death.

