Israel says it is staging airstrikes inside Lebanon targeting the Shiite militia Hezbollah

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it staging airstrikes inside Lebanon targeting positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah. In a statement early Sunday, the Israeli military accuses Hezbollah of “preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.” A spokesman warns that Hezbollah will “soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and” drones into Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel soon after the warning.Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.

