Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have opened an investigation into culpable shipwreck and multiple manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. They included British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter. Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said no suspect has been identified as of now. He said his team will carefully consider each possible element of responsibility, including those of the ship’s captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision, the ship-builder and others. Investigators were also asked why the crew was almost entirely saved, except for the chef, while six passengers remained trapped in the hull.

