Skip to Content
News

Mourners in southern Pakistan attend funerals for 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran

By
Published 1:53 AM

Associated Pess

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of mourners in southern Pakistan have attended the funerals of 28 Shiite pilgrims who were killed in a bus crash in Iran this week while heading to Iraq. The victims of the crash were later buried in various graveyards in the Sindh province, a local Shiite leader said Saturday. The funerals took place hours after a military aircraft brought home the bodies and the injured on orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. All the victims were from the Sindh province.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content