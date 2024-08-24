Nikki Haley says isolationist policy is not healthy while showing support for Trump in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, put in good words for Republican nominee Donald Trump during her visit to Taiwan, saying that an isolationist policy isn’t “healthy” and called on her party to stand with her country’s allies. Haley, who ran against Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, told reporters Saturday that supporting U.S. allies was vital while underscoring the importance of Taiwan — which Beijing claims as its territory. Although the U.S. doesn’t formally recognize Taiwan, it is the island’s strongest backer and main arms provider. However, Trump’s attempt to reclaim the presidency has fueled worries after saying Taiwan should pay for U.S. protection.

