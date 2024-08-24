Sensors can read your sweat and predict overheating. Here’s why privacy advocates care

As global temperatures rise and summer months bring record high temperatures, employers are exploring wearable technologies to keep workers safe. A new crop of devices collect biometric data to estimate signs of heat stress and prompt workers to take a break before their health deteriorates. The devices, which were originally developed for athletes, firefighters and military personnel, are gaining in popularity at a time when the Atlantic Council estimates the U.S. could lose approximately $100 billion annually from heat-induced lost labor productivity. But there are concerns about how the collected medical data will be protected and utilized. Some labor groups worry managers could use the data to penalize employees for taking needed breaks.

