Ukraine marks 33rd Independence anniversary as war against Russia rages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A somber atmosphere pervades Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day, as the nation’s war against Russia’s aggression reaches a 30-month milestone. No fireworks, parades or concerts are planned on Saturday, and instead Ukrainians will mark the day with commemorations for civilians and soldiers killed in the war. Since early morning, Ukrainians have flooded social media with messages of gratitude and support, greeting each other and thanking the soldiers on the front lines. In the outpouring of unity, there’s a shared acknowledgment that the two-and-a-half years have been tough, with fatigue increasingly setting in.

