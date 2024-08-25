China accuses a Philippine vessel of brushing against its ship in disputed waters

BEIJING (AP) — China’s coast guard says it took action against a Philippine vessel that ignored warnings and collided lightly with its vessel in the disputed South China Sea, where confrontations between the two sides have increased. The coast guard spokesperson in Beijing says the Philippine vessel entered the waters around Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands and brushed against its Chinese ship. China is rapidly expanding its military and has become increasingly assertive in pursuing its territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. The Philippines said its vessel encountered aggressive and dangerous maneuvers from the Chinese side.

