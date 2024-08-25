Walz’s exit from Minnesota National Guard left openings for critics to pounce on his military record

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kolb is a retired colonel in the Minnesota National Guard who says he knew Tim Walz by reputation as an “excellent leader” in his field artillery battalion. But Kolb says he was stunned by what he saw when Walz left the military in 2005 and ran for Congress just before his unit received an order to mobilize for combat in Iraq. During Walz’s campaign, he overstated the rank he held in retirement. Republicans have seized on criticism by Guard veterans as a major line of attack against Walz, the Minnesota governor who’s now the Democratic nominee for vice president. It’s unclear whether it’ll have an effect in the White House race.

