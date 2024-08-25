What to stream: Adam Sandler, John Legend, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Star Wars Outlaws

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Adam Sandler’s first comedy special since 2018, Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” comes to Peacock, and DJ and dance producer Zedd is back with an album after nearly a decade. Emma Stone gives a performance worth watching in “Kinds of Kindness,” her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, and Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez head to Los Angeles in season four of “Only Murders in the Building.” Plus, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” returns for its second season Thursday and John Legend offers first-ever children’s album.

