Pope will visit the Istiqlal mosque in Indonesia on the first stop of an interfaith Asian trip

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — When Pope Francis begins his Asia tour next week, one of his early stops will be at Indonesia’s iconic Istiqlal mosque. The 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church will hold an interfaith meeting with representatives of the country’s six officially recognized religions as the populous Southeast Asian nation faces growing challenges to its tolerant image. Francis will start his four-nation visit in Jakarta on Sept. 3, where he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo and representatives of Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Protestantism and Catholicism. He will also walk through an underpass, known as the “Tunnel of Friendship,” linking the mosque to the Our Lady of The Assumption Cathedral in Jakarta.

