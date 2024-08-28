Japan prepares for powerful Typhoon Shanshan, affecting transportation and delivery services

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is preparing for powerful Typhoon Shanshan, which is threatening to bring heavy rains and strong winds. Transportation and delivery operators are delaying or suspending services in southern Japan through the weekend. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday morning that Typhoon Shanshan was near the southern island of Yakushima, heading north toward Kyushu. The government’s disaster management taskforce held a meeting and urged the residents under the typhoon’s predicted path to take precautions early to protect their lives. So far no damage or injuries have been reported.

