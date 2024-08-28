Traders observe a daylong strike across Pakistan to protest rising costs and new taxes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Traders in Pakistan are observing a daylong strike by shutting down their businesses in all major cities and urban areas to protest a rise in electricity costs and new taxes imposed on shop owners. Most of the public markets in the country remained shuttered on Wednesday, though pharmacies and grocery stores selling basic food items were open. Kashif Chaudhry, a strike leader, said those were kept open so as not to inconvenience the general public. The strike was called by Naeem-ur-Rehman who heads the religious Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan party and endorsed by most of the various traders’ unions.

